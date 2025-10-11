New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday emphasised major improvements in the national capital's healthcare infrastructure, asserting that "previous governments had left major gaps" in hospital facilities.

Speaking to mediapersons after reviewing the hospitals, the Chief Minister said, "Previous governments used to talk about health modules. But today, when we look at big hospitals, the required machinery is not there at all... What can be more unfortunate?"

The Chief Minister emphasised that since assuming office, her government has initiated all necessary processes to "strengthen medical services".

"We have installed various kinds of machinery, and we have also taken reviews, and today, in all our hospitals, there is no shortage of ventilators anywhere; they are 100 per cent operational and working," she said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that hospital capacity has increased, with more beds available than needed. Efforts are underway to address medicine availability, which is currently at 90 per cent, with the remaining 10 per cent gap being actively managed.

"Sometimes the process takes time, we have ensured to eliminate that gap so that things get better," Gupta said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister distributed cheques to the families of the health workers who died during COVID-19 and said that the previous government was busy and didn't remember for years that it had to give them money.

"These people's applications had been pending for years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the entire world was in their homes, these individuals continued to work tirelessly to save lives. No sanitation worker, doctor, nurse took leave, no one refused, yet in such circumstances, the government did not give them their due; what was the previous government busy with that it didn't remember for years that it had to give them money... I apologise to all these families, and today we have distributed the money that is their right." Delhi CM said. (ANI)

