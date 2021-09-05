New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday congratulated bureaucrat-cum-sport star Suhas Yathiraj for winning a silver medal at Tokya Paralympics, and said his dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional.

Yathiraj (38), who is the district magistrate of GautamBuddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, ended his campaign with the historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final.

He is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of Uttar Pradesh cadre (2007 batch).

“Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj who gave a tough fight to world #1 and won silver medal in badminton at #Paralympics. Your dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional. Best wishes for a future full of accomplishments,” Kovind tweeted.

The IAS officers' association also congratulated Yathiraj.

“Congratulations Suhas LY, #IAS, DM G.B. Nagar, (NOIDA), #IND @dmgbnagar for winning the #Silver medal in Men's Singles SL4 #Parabadminton at #TokyoParalympics. We and the entire nation are proud of you,” it tweeted.

