New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu Friday greeted people on the eve of harvest festivals and wished that these occasions foster the spirit of love and harmony besides making the country more peaceful and prosperous.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President greeted her fellow citizens on the eve of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal, which fall on January 13, 14 and 15 respectively.

These festivals are living forms of the country's cultural heritage as well as the symbols of unity in diversity, she said.

"On these occasions, we bathe in holy rivers and undertake charity and other cultural activities. These festivals, celebrated in different manifestations across the country, forge social amity, unity and brotherhood," the president said.

These agricultural festivals also promote environment conservation, she said.

"We also recognise the hard work of our farmers by celebrating these festivals. May these festivals foster the spirit of love and harmony and contribute in making our country more peaceful and prosperous," Murmu added.

