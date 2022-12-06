New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu is slated to attend an event here on December 10 hosted by the NHRC to mark the Human Rights Day, officials said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission also said from December 1 last year to November 30, it has registered 1,16,675 cases, including 53 cases of suo motu cognisance, and disposed of 1,06,683 old and new cases based on inquiry reports from public authorities and findings of its investigation teams.

Also Read | APSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 63 Assistant Engineer Civil Posts, Apply Online at apsc.nic.in.

In 224 cases, the commission recommended Rs 9,14,25,000 as relief to victims of human rights violations, it said.

The NHRC said it sees the celebration of Human Rights Day as an opportunity for various stakeholders around the world to reflect on and plan their actions and duties to ensure that they do not become causes of human rights violations.

Also Read | Rape Case: Supreme Court Says Will Take 10 Seconds for Order but Person Will Lose Liberty.

With this spirit, the commission is organising a function to mark the occasion on December 10 at the Vigyan Bhawan here, the statement said.

President Murmu will grace the event as chief guest in the presence of NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra, and other members of the rights panel, besides many senior officials.

Human Rights Day is observed to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). It was approved and proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948 as a universally accepted value-based document of understanding the importance of the promotion and protection of human rights.

The NHRC said human rights are the inalienable rights that every human being is entitled to from birth, irrespective of race, caste, creed, gender, language, political or other belief or any other status.

"The theme of Human Rights Day this year is 'Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All' as it marks the entry of UDHR into the 75th year of its existence as well as a year-long campaign to promote and recognise it as the foundation for an expanding system of human rights protection for various sections of society amidst different challenges before humanity," it said.

Since its inception on October 12, 1993, the NHRC has made significant contributions to the cause of human rights in the country in line with the Constitution, underscoring the UDHR, discussions at various world bodies such as the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) and the Asia Pacific Forum (APF), the statement said.

The NHRC is compliant with the Paris Principles of the United Nations for the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) and remains an 'A' grade accredited NHRI with the GANHRI for the promotion and protection of human rights, and has been part of four universal periodical reviews since it began in 2006 for assessing human rights situation of UN member states and their NHRIs, it said.

It is also a founder member of the Asia Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions since 1994. At present, the NHRC chairperson, is a member of its empowered governance committee as well as a member of the GANHRI bureau, the statement said.

The NHRC said it has continually worked to ensure the protection of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

Through its numerous programmes and activities, the commission has also made significant contributions to mainstreaming a human rights-centred approach in government policies and programmes, as well as increasing human rights knowledge and sensitization among public officials and civil society, it said.

Furthermore to broaden its reach and expedite the resolution of cases, the HRCNet Portal has included several state human rights commissions to assist in eliminating duplication of complaints and tracking the status of cases, the statement said.

"The last year has seen a focus on the human rights of vulnerable sections of society, including the rights of truck drivers, persons involved in hazardous cleaning of sewage and municipal waste, victims of ocular trauma," it said.

"The commission has also taken up on priority the upkeep of mental health care institutions and shelter homes, rights and rehabilitation of cured mentally ill patients, and the problem of air pollution. Seven advisories were issued," the statement said.

The commission also approved 23 research proposals this year on various topics of human rights ranging from the right to education, child rights, rights of tribals, effects of the pandemic on human rights, the right to life and livelihood, local self-governance-Panchayati Raj, right to food, rights of elderly, rights of refugees, rights of widows, working of 'ashram' schools, concerning tribal areas and girl child education, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)