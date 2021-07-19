Mathura, July 19 (PTI) A body of priests on Monday wrote to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, demanding decommission of Devasthanam board.

Through the letter addressed to the CM, Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha (ABTPM) requested for a sympathetic consideration to scrap the board, which is “anti-priest” and “anti-people”, its national president, Mahesh Pathak, said.

“It is the responsibility of the government to open avenues for its people however the board is contrary to that,” Pathak said.

Former chief minister Tirth Singh Rawat had assured to reconsider formation of the board, ABTPM noted.

According to Pathak, the need of the hour was to improve the infrastructure of temples and four dhams.

He said improvement in basic facilities at the temples and dhams would bring in more domestic and international tourists, opening new avenues of employment for the people of Uttarakhand.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had constituted the board for better management of 51 temples, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath.

