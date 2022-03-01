Mathura (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) The repeal the Devasthanam Board Act in Uttrakhand was a welcome step, a prominent body of Hindu priests said on Tuesday and stressed that the community should remain united to preserve the culture of the country.

Priests in the hill state had been agitating against the Act under which the Devasthanam Board was set up to manage the four Himalayan shrines - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - and 49 other temples.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Father of Naveen Shekarappa, Who Died in Shelling in Ukraine.

With the repeal of the Act, the management of these shrines will again be in the hands of priests. “The decision, though belated, is welcome,” Mahesh Pathak, national president of Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha told reporters.

He praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the step and attributed the repeal of the law to the unity of priests of Uttarakhand and the support from priests of other states.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Reaches Out to Family of Indian Student ‘Naveen Shekharappa’ Killed in Ukraine.

He advised the priests of every state to maintain unity as in Uttarakhand for protecting the culture of the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)