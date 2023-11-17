New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to attend the 'Diwali Milan' program on Friday has arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central office in the national capital.

Alongwith the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have also arrived at the event that has been organised by the ruling party.

Additionally, journalists from the Indian media have also been invited by BJP party chief Nadda to attend the program. (ANI)

