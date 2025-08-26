Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after concluding his two-day visit to Gujarat, departed for Delhi on Tuesday. At Ahmedabad Airport, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel bid him a heartfelt farewell, according to a release issued by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Also present to extend a farewell to the Prime Minister were Union Minister and BJP State President CR Patil, Protocol Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mayor of Ahmedabad Pratibha Jain, State Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Additional Chief Secretary of GAD Sunaina Tomar, Air Marshal S. Srinivas, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner GS Malik, Major General Gaurav Bagga, Chief Protocol Officer Jvalant Trivedi, along with other senior officials.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, while inaugurating Maruti-Suzuki's first battery electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery production at Hansalpur in Ahmedabad district, described the friendship between India and Japan as "Made for Each Other," a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

PM said that from now on, when electric vehicles travel across more than 100 countries with "Made in India" written on them, it will be a matter of pride for all of us.

While encouraging "Vocal for Local" and defining "Swadeshi," PM Modi said that no matter which country invests, if the hard work belongs to any Indian citizen and the product is largely made on Indian soil, then for us, it is Swadeshi.

Speaking about his upcoming visit to Japan, the Prime Minister said that the friendship between India and Japan is not just diplomatic but also cultural, with both nations supporting each other's progress. What began with Suzuki has now extended to the Bullet Train project.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that in the festive spirit of Ganesh Utsav, a new chapter is being added today to India's Make in India journey. This is a major leap toward our goal of "Make in India, Make for the World." (ANI)

