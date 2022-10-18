New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked countries to recognize the importance of investing in primary healthcare-oriented systems, stressing that there is "no economic security without health security".

"Strong health system can better respond to health emergencies and health is fundamental to economic security. This has been amply demonstrated by the recent COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO's South-East Asia Region.

“There is no economic security without health security. Health and well-being for all, universal health coverage, and pandemic preparedness have complementary roles. Investments in primary healthcare-oriented systems are the most efficient and equitable approach to achieve these goals,” she said while speaking at the World Health Summit held in Berlin, Germany, from October 16-18.

Since 2014, the South-East Asia Region has prioritized health workforce strengthening as part of Regional Flagship Priority Programmes.

The availability of doctors, nurses, and midwives has increased by over 30 per cent during this period which played a crucial role in the COVID-19 pandemic response, Singh said.

It is well established that countries with sustained investments in primary healthcare – with communities at the centre – were able to identify cases and mount an effective public health response to the pandemic more quickly, she said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call that was long anticipated by the global community. Yet the world was unprepared to deal with a pandemic of this scale. Preparedness is the key. We need to fill the gaps in the delivery of health services and health coverage," said the regional director.

To address gaps and prepare for the next pandemic, Singh stressed on investments and strengthening the six pillars of health systems; service delivery, health workforce, access to medical products, vaccines and technologies, health information system, and financing backed by political commitment at the highest levels.

Economic hardships on account of COVID-19, the current geopolitical crisis, and inflationary pressures have hampered recovery with decades of progress in health service delivery and poverty reduction stalled or reversed. The majority of the 71 million pushed into extreme poverty by the end of 2020 reside in the Region, she said.

With history bearing testimony to the increase in frequency, diversity and scale of epidemics, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that decades of investments in expanding the health workforce and primary healthcare oriented health systems served as the foundation for countries to rapidly mount public health actions while maintaining essential health services with minimal disruption and allowing them to recover faster, she said.

"The cost of inaction is far greater than action," Singh said, adding there is strong and growing evidence that "health investment is a smart investment, which pays off by boosting economic performance and stability”.

The regional director highlighted the importance of adopting and leveraging technology in health services and pandemic response.

“The pandemic demonstrated how interconnected the world is and how rapidly a virus can transmit from one country to another. A country with a weaker health system poses a threat to health and prosperity everywhere. Now more than ever, we must ensure that adequately financed and quality health services are extended to all,” she stated.

