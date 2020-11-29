Hisar, Nov 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said it is the priority of the state government to ensure the overall development of the most underprivileged sections of society by delivering the benefits of schemes to them first.

"I consider Haryana as my family and it is my responsibility to help the underprivileged members of my family," he said while addressing a gathering here.

Hitting out at the previous Congress state government, the chief minister said that "there was a time when government jobs were given to people who had money but now recruitments are being made 'Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi' (without bribe or favouritism)".

He said that Antyodaya Saral Kendra, e-Disha Kendra and Atal Seva Kendra have been set up everywhere to deliver the benefits of government schemes to the general public.

"The monetary benefits of various government schemes is sent directly to eligible beneficiaries in their accounts," Khattar said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister, however, said that despite all this, he is still not satisfied.

"The system to identify eligible and ineligible people still needs further improvement and for this 'Parivar Pehchan Patras' (family identity cards) are being issued," Khattar said.

He said that 'Parivar Pehchan Patras' will carry details of a family which will be used to identify the person and family who are still deprived of benefits of government schemes.

Khattar said that he constantly strives to alleviate the suffering of the people.

"When the matter of giving reservations to Backward Class-A category in Panchayati Raj was brought to my notice, I felt that this demand was justified and fulfilled it," he said, adding that reservation is a necessity.

"After getting the required support, when society moves forward, reservation will probably not be needed," he said, according to the statement.

The chief minister said that the state government will help all those who are in need.

The Haryana government has arranged scholarships and loans for meritorious students to pursue higher education, he said.

