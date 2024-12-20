Udaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) A private bus gutted in a fire on the Ajmer-Jaipur highway on Friday had no permit, an official from the Regional Transport Office said.

The sleeper bus was among 37 vehicles gutted in the massive fire on Friday morning.

Also Read | Most-Bought Equity SIPs on Angel One in 2024: From HDFC Small Cap to Motilal Oswal Midcap and Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund, Check List Here.

Udaipur RTO Nemichand Pareek said the department had contacted the bus owner following the incident to obtain a list of passengers.

"Abdul Salman Khan, the operator of Lake City Travel Bus, was contacted and the list of passengers travelling in that bus was obtained," he said.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Hundreds of Organisations To Host 'Bhandara' Also Known As Free Community Kitchens During Month-Long Religious Festivities.

"Meanwhile, it came to light that the fitness and road tax of the bus was complete but there was no permit," he said.

Bus driver Shahid, a resident of Khanjipir, Udaipur, was injured in the fire. Its conductor Kalu, a resident of Chittorgarh, could not be contacted.

"We talked to 24 passengers. Some passengers could not be contacted. Our team and the bus operator are in constant touch," Pareek said.

Eleven people died, while more than 35 suffered burns on Friday when an LPG tanker collided with a truck, sparking a huge fire that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)