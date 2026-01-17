New Delhi, January 17: Priya Sachdeva Kapur has moved a criminal defamation complaint against Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and another individual, alleging that a series of statements made against her across podcasts, social media platforms, media interviews and republished online content constitute a sustained and deliberate campaign to damage her reputation. The complaint, filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, asserted that the impugned remarks contain false assertions, insinuations and personal attacks presented as established facts, despite the issues being sub judice, thereby causing serious reputational harm.

Priya Kapur is represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh, alongwith counsel Smriti Asmita. According to the complaint, the material circulating in the public domain advances misleading narratives and allegations aimed at maligning and harassing Priya Kapur through public discourse rather than lawful remedies. Supreme Court Seeks Karisma Kapoor’s Reply on Priya Kapur Plea for Access To Divorce Papers.

Maninder Singh submitted that such conduct squarely attracts the offence of criminal defamation under the applicable law. The matter was taken up before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, where the complaint was formally registered. The filing of the defamation case follows recent developments in connected proceedings, in which the court sought a response from actor Karisma Kapoor on a plea moved by Priya Kapur seeking certified copies of divorce-related court records involving late industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

Against this backdrop, Mandhira Kapur Smith made public remarks to the media questioning Priya Kapur's conduct and motives. She stated that if her brother had intended to share certain information, he would have done so during the marriage, and further remarked that divorce proceedings are confidential, particularly where children are involved. New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Will Row; Karisma Kapoor and Her Children’s Portuguese Citizenship Move Amid INR 30,000 Crore Inheritance Dispute!.

Priya Kapur has alleged that these statements form part of the defamatory material complained of and has approached the court through Senior Advocate Maninder Singh seeking criminal action for the alleged damage to her reputation.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)