New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Brother of Priyadarshini Mattoo and a group of concerned citizens have written to Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood urging him to reject any reconsideration of life convict Santosh Kumar Singh's release from prison following Delhi High Court setting aside the order of Delhi government's Sentence Review Board (SRB) in this regard.

In a letter written to Delhi Home Minister on Wednesday, Hemant Mattoo, brother of Priyadarshini Mattoo and members of group which fought to get justice for her, said they are writing on behalf of countless citizens, particularly young women and their families across India, who continue to place their faith in the justice system to protect them from those "who stalk, harass, violate, and silence them".

The letter said that this faith is now being tested by reports that the SRB has been asked to reconsider the premature release of Santosh Kumar Singh--convicted for the brutal rape and murder of Priyadarshini Mattoo.

The letter said that long before Priyadarshini Mattoo was brutally raped and murdered by Santosh Kumar Singh, she lived in fear of this man.

"She lodged multiple complaints: on February 25, 1995 when she was stalked and forced to stop her car; on August 16, 1995 when he followed her home and tried to break into her house; and on November 6, 1995, when he physically assaulted her at the college campus. She was compelled to seek help from police repeatedly and each time, the convict gave undertakings that he would stop harassing her," the letter said.

"When even after giving the undertaking, he did not stop, she and her father approached the Commissioner of Police for protection. Santosh Kumar Singh while seeking revenge even filed malicious complaints with the university resulting in her results being withheld. These facts underline that the Santosh Kumar Singh displayed a dangerous pattern of obsessive, violent behaviour that eventually led to the most extreme violation--a crime committed not in a moment of passion but with premeditated malice. His past conduct outside prison cannot be ignored when evaluating his so-called 'good conduct' within its walls," it added.

The Delhi High Court earlier this month set aside the order of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) and directed it to consider afresh the plea of life convict Santosh Kumar Singh. His plea for premature release was declined by the SRB.

He was convicted and awarded a death sentence by the Delhi High Court for the murder of Priyadarshini Mattoo on January 16, 1996. The Supreme Court later commuted his sentence. Santosh is the son of a former inspector general of police.

Justice Sanjeev Narula set aside the recommendation of the SRB. "I have seen some reformation in the petitioner," Justice Narula said while pronouncing the order.

The High Court gave some directions for the consideration of the matter for premature release by the sentence review board. Singh had challenged the order of the SRB in 2023.

Priyadarshini Mattoo was found dead in her house. A case of rape and murder was registered.

Santosh Singh was acquitted by the trial court in 1999, leading to a huge hue and cry. The prosecution had then appealed against the acquittal in 2000. The Delhi High Court had heard the matter. He was sentenced to death by the Delhi High Court on October 30, 2006. His death sentence was commuted to a life sentence by the Supreme Court in October 2010.

In their letter to Delhi Home Minister, family of Priyadarshini Mattoo and concerned citizens said that Delhi Sentencing Remission Policy, 2004 requires a minimum of 14 years of actual imprisonment for life convicts whose death sentences are commuted. Further, the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 (Rules 1244-1259), categorically classify "murder with rape" among the most serious offences, warranting heightened scrutiny and a minimum of 20 years before considering remission.

The letter, which has also been signed by Aditya Razdan and Vivek Raina, Founders, Justice for Priyadarshini Mattoo; journalists Aditya Raj Kaul and Rhythma Kaul and senor lawyer Dhruv Suri, cited a Supreme Court verdict and said the top court has reiterated that remission is not a right but conditional privilege, "one that must be denied where public safety and gravity of the offence outweigh all other considerations".

They said the risk of reoffending is well-documented in cases of sexual violence and cited several recent examples to express their concerns.

"It should also be considered that the release of a convict in such a case would severely undermine the faith of the victim's family along with the public at large in the judicial system's ability to deliver a meaningful deterrence," the letter said.

It said that over the long years it took for Priyadarshini Mattoo's family to fight for justice, her parents and sister waged a lonely, relentless battle--and tragically passed away without closure.

"Even in their final public statement, they voiced unwavering faith in the Indian judiciary and political system while appealing for justice. Now, her brother--who alone survives--is once again confronted by the possibility that the system may fail him yet again by allowing the perpetrator of this brutality to walk free," the letter said.

"The release of Santosh Kumar Singh would send a chilling signal across India. It risks becoming a dark blot during the BJP-led government's tenure in the national capital and severely undermines the Centre's declared commitment to women's safety--especially stark given that Delhi's Chief Minister is a woman. This decision could inflict deep damage on the government's credibility in matters of gender justice and public safety," it added.

The letter said that NCRB reported over 4.45 lakh crimes against women in 2022 and "such a precedent would erode trust, deter victims from coming forward, and embolden perpetrators".

"We urge you to uphold the sanctity of justice and public safety by rejecting any reconsideration of Santosh Kumar Singh's premature release. He must serve his life sentence in full, without remission, in accordance with both the law and the expectations of a society that still seeks justice for Priyadarshini Mattoo," the letter said. (ANI)

