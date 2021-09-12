New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the use of a purported image of a Kolkata flyover in an Uttar Pradesh government advertisement, saying the people of the state have seen through their "false claims" and are going to change the chief minister and the government.

The advertisement titled 'Transforming Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath" showed an image of a flyover painted in blue-and-white colours synonymous with the TMC government in West Bengal along with high-rises and industries juxtaposed below a cutout of Adityanath.

Also Read | Saline Gargle RT-PCR Method Should Be Implemented in Rural and Tribal Areas for Faster, Citizen-Friendly COVID-19 Testing, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"First they were caught giving false advertisements on employment. Now their advertisement with false images of flyovers and factories have been exposed," Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

The people of UP have seen through the reality of their "hollow claims" and are now going to change the chief minister and the government, the Congress general secretary said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Live-In Partner And Three Others Booked.

In a tweet in Hindi, she further attacked the state government, saying it is their job to give false advertisements.

First, they lied about giving employment to the youth of UP and are now making "false claims" of development by putting "fake pictures of flyovers and factories", the Congress leader said.

There is neither an understanding of people's issues, nor there is any concern for them, it is only a government of false advertisements and claims, Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Indian Express, which had carried the advertisement, issued a corrigendum saying, "A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper. The error is deeply regretted and the image has been removed in all digital editions of the paper."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)