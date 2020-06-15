India News | Priyanka Gandhi Alleges UP Recruitment Machinery 'corrupt', Youth Determined to Speak Up Against It

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the recruitment machinery in Uttar Pradesh is "highly corrupt" and the youth of the state are determined to speak up against it and ensure changes in the system.

"The recruitment machinery of Uttar Pradesh is highly corrupt. Recruitments are either scrapped or get stuck in court battles on account of corruption, unfair rules, flawed social justice policy and recruitment mafia," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Now, the youth of the state are determined to speak up. They will ensure changes in the recruitment system," she also said.

Priyanka Gandhi earlier took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged frauds in the Education Department, saying those who talk about "zero tolerance" against corruption were tolerating the graft of the "big fish".

Her attacks on the government have come after a report that following the case of teaching jobs being secured in the name of one Anamika Shukla emerged, another such case has come to light in Jaunpur and Azamgarh districts in which two jobs were secured in the name of Preeti Yadav, while the real Preeti Yadav is unemployed.

She earlier tweeted about another reported matter of fraud in which a job had been fraudulently secured in the name of Deepti Singh in Mainpuri.

Targeting the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the alleged "scam" involving recruitment of 69,000 teachers, the Congress general secretary in-charge for UP affairs has demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath must take responsibility in the matter and take "strong action" with transparency to ensure justice is done.

The Congress has been strongly raising the issue after the Allahabad High Court last week stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state.

