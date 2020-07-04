By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): AICC General Secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for a virtual meeting of Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders on Saturday to discuss the issue of Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Why PM Modi 'Did Not Name China' in Address to Jawans in Ladakh? Congress' P Chidambaram Asks.

On late Thursday, as many as eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives during an encounter with criminals. The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house.

Following the incident, leaders including the Advisory Group, CLP leader, PCC President and other prominent leaders will discuss the issue of Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir | Movement For Non-Essential Activities Remains Barred From 10 pm to 5 am: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

The state unit had asked party workers to light candles outside their houses to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives and show solidarity towards their families. Kanpur incident has raised serious questions on the law and order situation of the state and Opposition parties are taking on the Yogi-led government over the issue.

Priyanka in her roughly translated tweet has said, "After the dreadful incident in Kanpur, another incident had come to the notice where four people of a family were killed in Prayagraj. While Father and daughter were murdered in Ghaziabad."

"In UP, it is unusual for criminals to dominate like this. Looking at this #JungleRaj we will have to fix accountability," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)