New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh expressed their deep condolence following the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, involving an Air India flight bound for London.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi shared, "My heart goes out to the families of the passengers and crew on board the Air India flight. The whole nation is hoping against hope that your loved ones survive this horrifying crash. May God be with all of you."

Mallikarjun Kharge extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the passengers, pilot and the crew.

In a post on X, Kharge shared, "Absolutely shocked to know about the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where several passengers and crew members were on board. It's heart-wrenching to see the horrific visuals. Our heartfelt sympathies, thoughts and prayers with the families of the passengers, pilot and the crew. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all assistance and support to the victims and their loved ones."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief after receiving the report of the plane crash.

"Received the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. This news is extremely sad and heartbreaking. I pray to God for the safety of all the passengers and staff," Ashok Gehlot said.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh shared, "The Indian National Congress is shocked by the devastating tragedy that overtook AI-171 minutes after its takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. While full details are awaited, local Congress workers have already been directed to assist in rescue, relief, and other efforts. Our prayers continue for the passengers and the crew. It is a moment of utmost grief."

Air India on Thursday confirmed that flight AI171 with a destination to Gatwick in London, was involved in an accident today after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airline said.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational, and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, the airport said.

Earlier today, an Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

"On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the official further added.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official. (ANI)

