Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), Sonia Gandhi, on Monday unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister, the late Virbhadra Singh, at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla. She also visited a photo exhibition highlighting the life and legacy of Virbhadra Singh.

On the occasion, Congress General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi described the unveiling as a proud moment for all, particularly the people of Himachal Pradesh. She recalled Virbhadra Singh as a leader whose heart always beat for the welfare of the state, emphasising her family's enduring bond with Himachal Pradesh, from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to her own family. She said she not only has a home in Shimla but also shares a deep connection with the mountains.

Priyanka Gandhi added that a few political leaders remain committed to the truth, as Virbhadra Singh did. "Just as Mahatma Gandhi guided the nation, Virbhadra Singh guided Himachal Pradesh," she said, underlining that the essence of the Congress Party's ideology is public service, beyond social media posturing. She also highlighted that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fearlessly speaks the truth, reflecting the Party's principles.

She criticised the Central Government, alleging discrimination against Himachal Pradesh because it is ruled by the Congress. Referring to recent disasters in the state, she noted that hundreds of families were displaced and widespread damage occurred, yet the Centre provided no assistance despite repeated appeals by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Priyanka Gandhi praised the Chief Minister for personally supporting affected families, contrasting this with the Centre's focus on electoral politics over people's welfare.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu welcomed Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi, recalling his three decades of working alongside Virbhadra Singh in the Indian National Congress. He lauded Virbhadra Singh as a leader of roads, development, and public welfare. Sukhu also acknowledged the support of the Gandhi family in Himachal's development, highlighting initiatives such as IIT Mandi, IIM Sirmaur, and the establishment of a central university, and noted that Priyanka Gandhi's residence has boosted tourism in the state.

HPCC President Pratibha Singh described the unveiling as an emotional and joyous occasion, praising Chief Minister Sukhu for emulating the simple lifestyle and dedication to public service of Virbhadra Singh.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri referred to Virbhadra Singh as the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh, recalling his tireless dedication to education, women's empowerment, and public welfare. He said, besides former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who granted Statehood, the first Chief Minister, Yashwant Singh Parmar, played a pivotal role in the state's formation. Virbhadra's deep emotional connection with the people and his willingness to attend to their concerns until late at night made him stand out.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh welcomed all dignitaries, stating that the occasion reflected not just a formal ceremony but the sentiments and love of the people, and affirmed his commitment to follow his father's ideals. He remarked that Virbhadra Singh dedicated his life to public service and ushered in a new chapter of development in Himachal Pradesh. He praised Virbhadra Singh's commitment to fulfilling the public's trust and his remarkable contributions to employment, education, roads, and health. "I strive to follow the ideals shown by my father," he added.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhu honoured Sonia Gandhi, while Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri honoured Priyanka Gandhi. The event was attended by senior Congress leaders, including State in-charge Rajni Patil, former in-charge Rajiv Shukla, co-in-charges Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan, Sachin Pilot, Deepender Singh Hooda, Cabinet members, MLAs, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of various boards and corporations, former ministers, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

