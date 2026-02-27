Thiruvananthapuram/Wayanad (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the proposed site of the Wayanad Churam Bypass Road at Chippilithode, reviewing the feasibility of the long-pending infrastructure demand.

After interacting with the officials and local residents, the Wayanad MP stressed the need for expediting the technical study to avoid further delays.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi said the proposed bypass, estimated to be around two to two-and-a-half kilometres, requires detailed examination to assess its viability.

"It's two to two and a half kilometers or whether it's feasible to have this bypass, and so I had already spoken to the minister regarding this and had written to him as well. So he has instituted a small committee for a study, plus a consultancy to explore what is possible here and what is not. So I think what the request is that more time isn't wasted, and they do this fast, and I will definitely request for that," she said.

During her Kerala visit, Priyanka Gandhi also met TP Abdulla Koya Madani, President of the Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen (KNM), at Jamia Nadwiyya in Edavanna.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I think people should be allowed to express themselves. In an atmosphere that is increasingly filled with anger and hatred towards each other, it is better to promote peace and do things which make people happy."

Highlighting Wayanad as an example of communal harmony, she remarked, "How beautifully the communities here live together, how they celebrate festivals, how they help each other... It doesn't matter here what religion or caste you belong to... This is the spirit of Kerala, and I think this is the beauty of this place. Why don't we talk about it and showcase it? Why not the whole country learn from these examples?"

This comes a day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her brother, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for houses set to be constructed by the Congress party for victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad.(ANI)

