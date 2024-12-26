New Delhi, Dec 26: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the BJP over the alleged heckling of a woman artiste who sang a bhajan, known to be a favourite of Mahatma Gandhi, and said the ruling party hates the country's tolerant and inclusive culture so much that it insults its great persons again and again. The Congress general secretary also alleged that BJP leaders forced folk singer Devi to apologise for singing Bapu's favourite bhajan and they could not hear -- 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Patit Pavan Sita Ram'.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP for Forcing Singer to Apologize

बापू का प्रिय भजन गाने पर भाजपा नेताओं ने लोकगायिका देवी जी को माफी मांगने पर मजबूर किया। "रघुपति राघव राजा राम, पतित पावन सीताराम" उनसे नहीं सुना गया। दुनिया को दिखाने के लिए बापू को फूल चढ़ाते हैं लेकिन असल में उनके प्रति कोई आदर नहीं है। दिखावे के लिए बाबासाहेब अंबेडकर का… pic.twitter.com/jZJ1tL4t8y — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 26, 2024

"They (BJP) offer flowers to Bapu to show off to the world but in reality, they have no respect for him. They take the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar to show off but in reality, they insult him," she said in a post in Hindi on X. "The BJP hates our tolerant and inclusive culture and tradition so much that they insult our great men again and again," Priyanka Gandhi said and shared a video of the incident in Patna. Earlier, RJD president Lalu Prasad also slammed the BJP over the alleged heckling of the artiste at a function organised on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Lalu Prasad Yadav Also Slams BJP

पटना में कल गायिका ने जब गांधी जी का भजन “रघुपति राघव राजा राम, पतित पावन सीता राम” गाया तो नीतीश कुमार के साथी भाजपाइयों ने हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। भजन से ओछी समझ के टुच्चे लोगों की भावनाएं आहत हो गयी। भजन गायिका देवी को माफ़ी माँगनी पड़ी। #Bihar #LaluYadav pic.twitter.com/c62OKcCM8D — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 26, 2024

Folk Singer Devi Heckled in Patna

'ईश्वर-अल्लाह तेरो नाम' जैसे ही बोला.. बिहार: पटना में 25 दिसंबर को 'मैं अटल रहूंगा' कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया. जिसमें अधिकांश बीजेपी के मंत्रियों और नेताओं को बुलाया गया था. वहां लोक गायिका देवी ने जैसे ही 'रघुपति राघव राजा राम' गाया कुछ लोगों ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया और जय… pic.twitter.com/FdoXrz1eU5 — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) December 26, 2024

BJP sources, who did not wish to be named, pointed out that the newspaper report shared by Prasad in an earlier tweet clearly stated that the furore was not over 'Sita Ram', but the subsequent stanza - 'Ishwar Allah Tero Naam'. The sources claimed that party workers were opposed to the "recital of a line that was not part of the original verse composed by 15th-century poet Narsi Mehta, but inserted later, apparently in line with Gandhi's Hindu-Muslim unity plank".

