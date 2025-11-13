Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi (India), November 13 (ANI): The Central government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the investigation into the Air India Ahmedabad crash is being conducted by Indian authorities, in accordance with the mandate laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the victims of the crash include foreign nationals as well. This, Mehta added, requires the investigation to be handled as per the international regime, which is followed in air crashes.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court, after hearing the Centre's oral submissions, asked the petitioners, the father of deceased Captain Sumit Sabharwal, and an NGO, Safety Matters Foundation, to file their counter-replies to the Centre's submissions, in this regard.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had sought the Centre's response on pleas filed by petitioners seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the Air India Ahmedabad crash that killed 260 people.

During the hearing today, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayan and Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners Pushkarraj Sabharwal, who is the father of Captain Sumit Sabharwal, the pilot of the Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport on June 12, and Safety Matter Foundation, another petitioner, sought a court-independent probe into the crash.

Bhushan stated that, as per the rules provided by the government, an accident of such a serious nature requires a court-ordered inquiry.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, in agreement with the Centre's submission, stated that there is indeed an international framework to be followed in the event of such crashes, but it is not being followed by the Central government.

During the hearing, the apex court also clarified that the Air Accident Investigation Bureau of India's (AIBB) preliminary report has nothing to do with attributing responsibility or blame with respect to the tragic crash.

"It is not to apportioning responsibility, it is to clarify the cause and then give reasoning of the crash", Justice Bagchi said.

Counsels appearing for petitioners also informed the Court that the Centre has not yet filed it's response on their pleas seeking independent probe into the crash. After noting the same, the Court asked the Centre to file its response in writing.

It also asked the petitioners to file their counter replies to Centre's response and listed the matter on a later date. (The listed date for the next hearing in the matter will be confirmed once today's order is uploaded on the official Supreme Court website). (ANI)

