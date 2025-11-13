Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Amreli, November 13: In a shocking incident, a woman’s five brothers allegedly hacked her husband, Dinesh Solanki, to death while he was attempting to reconcile with her family in Amreli district, Gujarat. The 60-year-old victim was attacked at his niece’s house in Arjansukh village, where he had gone to discuss resolving a month-long marital dispute. During the assault, Solanki’s legs were severed with an axe, and he later succumbed to his injuries at Rajkot Civil Hospital. The brutal attack was captured in the FIR filed by his niece, prompting police to launch a manhunt for the suspects.

According to a Times of India report, Solanki had been living separately for a month after a disagreement with his wife, Ratan, and had three sons. On Tuesday evening, he visited his niece Manisha’s house in Vadiya taluka to try and reconcile with her family. Two brothers-in-law, Kanji and Haku Savaliya, initially arrived to mediate the discussion around 6:30 PM, but tensions escalated when Manisha’s husband stepped out to buy refreshments. What began as a mediation turned violent in a matter of minutes. Gujarat Shocker: In-Laws Force Woman To Wear Nightgown Every Day, Frustrated Daughter In-Law Files Complaint.

The report further details that Haku allegedly called Nanu, Bagha, Jadav, and three unidentified men during the argument. Bagha reportedly struck Solanki on the head with a metal pipe, while Jadav and the others held him down and hacked off his legs with an axe. Manisha, who witnessed the horrifying act, screamed for help but was forcibly pushed out of the house. The assailants then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle, leaving Solanki gravely injured. Surat Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Rapes, Impregnates 16-Year-Old Sister in Gujarat; Case Registered Under POCSO.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chirag Desai told Times of India that the attack appeared directly linked to the ongoing marital dispute. Solanki was rushed first to Amreli Civil Hospital and then shifted to Rajkot Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. Vadiya police have registered a case under Section 103(1) and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Kanji, Haku, Nanu, Bagha, Jadav, and the three unidentified men, while a forensic team has been deployed and a manhunt is underway for the accused.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2025 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).