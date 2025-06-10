Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) A proclamation notice was issued against three accused wanted in a case registered in 2009 under the Enemy Agents Ordinance (EAO) Act in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The notice was issued against the absconding accused -- Mohd Shafi, Shams Din and Farooq Ahmad of Manjmi Bhagwah village of Doda -- in compliance with a court order, a police spokesman said.

He said the court of Principal Sessions Judge, Jammu issued the proclamation under Section 84(2) BNS against the accused named in an FIR registered in 2009 under Sections 3/EAO Act of Police Station Dessa in Doda.

Earlier, a general warrant of arrest was issued by the court, which has been returned with a report indicating that the accused persons could not be located, the spokesman said.

He said it has been satisfactorily demonstrated that the accused have absconded or are concealing themselves to avoid service of the said warrant.

"This proclamation is made requiring the appearance of the accused persons before the concerned court within 30 days from the date of this publication. If they fail to appear, further legal action may be taken," the police said.

