Indore, Mar 4 (PTI) The production of Durum wheat can rise to 90 lakh tonnes due to favourable weather conditions during the Rabi season in Madhya Pradesh, a senior official of the regional station of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) said here on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh is the largest producer of Durum wheat in the country.

Dr Jang Bahadur Singh, head and principal scientist of the IARI's regional station, told PTI that in the current Rabi season, durum wheat was sown in about 16 lakh hectares in the state, and its production can increase to 90 lakh tonnes.

Durum wheat is used in making semolina, porridge and pasta. Singh said, "Durum wheat crop benefited a lot this Rabi season, especially due to low night temperature. Timely sowing and rains till last October boosted the yield.'

He said at least 15 lakh hectares were under Durum wheat cultivation, and its yield was about 80 lakh tonnes in the last Rabi season.

Durum wheat is commonly known as 'Malvi' or 'Kathia' wheat, and the grains of this variety are tougher than the other types of wheat.

Singh said, "Durum wheat, considered ideal for preparing pasta, porridge and semolina, is in great demand in the national and international markets. Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are getting attracted towards its cultivation."

He said Indore, Ujjain and Dhar districts are counted among the largest producers of Durum wheat, growing 50 per cent of the crop in the state.

