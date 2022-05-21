Hailakandi (Assam), May 21 (PTI) An associate professor of a college in Assam's Hailakandi district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sending emails to officials criticising government policies and using unparliamentary words against the chief minister, a police officer said.

Police had registered a suo moto case against the professor, leading to his arrest, he added.

The officer in-charge of Hailakandi sadar police station, Ampee Daolagupu, said the accused had allegedly sent out emails to the official email account of the district superintendent of police condemning government policies and also used unparliamentary terms against the chief minister and the Education minister.

He had also purportedly criticised the National Education Policy 2020 and the ongoing `Gunotsav' in the state, an exercise by the Education department to evaluate government schools in the email, Daolagupu claimed.

“Besides the email to the SP, he had sent similar ones to other government officials of the district also,” he added.

“We started questioning him on Thursday and finally, today we arrested him,” the OC said.

When contacted, the principal of the college claimed that he had no official information regarding the arrest of the associate professor.

