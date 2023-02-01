Puducherry Feb 1 (PTI) AINRC leader and Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Wednesday said the Central budget presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was a progressive and growth-oriented one.

In a release, Rangasamy said the budget unveiled several measures which are a relief for income-tax payers as the revised I-T slabs bring much relief.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the vibrant focus on development of vital infrastructure and welfare of the people particularly women and the marginalised sections.

Massive allocations for fisheries, millet production, health and power availability for the Scheduled Tribes mark the practical steps the NDA government was taking for the benefit of the people."This budget has a broad vision enabling all sections of the people to see augmentation in their welfare," he said.

