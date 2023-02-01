Bhopal, February 1: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the newly constructed Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday, an official said. The six-storey Bhawan is constructed with a cost of nearly Rs 150 crore on a 1.5-acre plot in Chanakyapuri area, the official said on Wednesday.

All ministers, MPs, MLAs and Union ministers hailing from Madhya Pradesh will attend the event, he said. The new facility has 104 rooms including 66 deluxe rooms and 38 normal rooms besides four VVIP suites. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Suspends Cop After Audio Clip of Him Abusing Students Surfaces on Social Media.

The meeting hall in the building can accommodate 45 persons and auditorium 250 people, the official said. Each floor of the building displays separate culture, art, and traditions from the central state, he added.

