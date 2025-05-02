Mangaluru, May 2: The Mangaluru Police have enforced prohibitory order across the city from Friday to May 6 amid escalating tension following murder of a Hindutva activist. The clampdown follows the murder of Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindutva activist, who was murdered by an unidentified group late Thursday evening within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru City.

Following the incident, police enforced prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the Mangaluru City Police limits. The order pronounced by City Police Commissioner, Anupam Agarwal, who also serves as the additional district magistrate, prohibits public gatherings, meetings, processions, sloganeering, and the carrying of objects that could be used as weapons. Ex-Karnataka DGP Murder Case: Wife Pallavi Searched on Google How Veins and Blood Vessels Are Cut Near the Neck Before Killing Husband Om Prakash, Reveals Probe.

Suhas Shetty Murdered by Unidentified Group in Mangaluru

Shocking news coming in from Mangaluru: A Hindu man, who dedicated his life as ‘Gau Sevak’ named Suhas Shetty was brutally murdered on a busy road. People of Karnataka are paying a heavy price for voting for Congress...!! pic.twitter.com/civD5eEiGo — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) May 1, 2025

The order aims to prevent potential flare-ups and maintain public order after the incident. Shetty, who was in his early thirties, was reportedly associated with various local Hindutva outfits and had several cases registered against him, including for assault and unlawful assembly. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Teen Daughter for Lying About PU Exam Results, Gets Life Term.

His murder is seen as a potentially sensitive incident given his affiliations, and police have launched a manhunt to trace the culprits. Preliminary investigation has suggested that the attack was premeditated, though the motive remains unclear, police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

