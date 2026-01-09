VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: The NextGen EHS Forum & Awards 2025 is a premier platform that brings together leading professionals, policymakers, sustainability experts and business leaders committed to advancing Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) excellence across industries.

In an era where sustainability and safety drive organizational success, this forum is designed to inspire, educate, and connect. The event will feature thought-provoking discussions, expert-led panels and real-world case studies that highlight innovative practices, regulatory insights and the evolving role of EHS in shaping resilient organizations.

The NextGen EHS Awards will honor exceptional individuals and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and commitment in the areas of environmental stewardship, workplace safety, health management and sustainable business practices.

Join us as we shape the future of responsible business and recognize those driving a safer, cleaner and more sustainable world.

Theme: Shaping the Future of EHS

Thank you to Partners

- Associate Partner - HR Association of India

- Media Partners - The Global Hues, Silicon India & The Brown Reach Media

Panel Discussion 1

Topic: The Future of EHS: From Compliance to Competitive Advantage

Moderator: Mritunjay Mishra, Senior General Manager/Asst. Vice President, Reliance Bio Energy Limited

Panellists:

- Hitesh Koli, Director Environment Health Safety, Vertiv Energy Pvt Ltd

- Monish Bhalekar, HSEQ Manager - India, Colt Data Centre Services

- Krutisunder Mohapatra, Corporate Head HSE -Thermal & Manufacturing, JSW Energy Ltd

Panel Discussion 2

Topic: EHS & ESG Integration: Aligning Safety with Corporate Purpose

Moderator: Rajesh Mourya, Asst. General Manager-CSR, Indo Count Industries Ltd.

Panellists:

- Santos Verma, HSE Lead APAC &ME (Global Operations), Sanofi

- Dr. Suvek Salankar, Corporate Head-HSE, TOYO Engineering India Private Limited

- Vandana Pandey, Sr. Manager- HRBP, Apexon India Pvt. Ltd.

Standalone Session

Topic: From Findings to Foresight: The Peer Auditor Advantage

- Pallavi Choudhary, Sr. Director - Delivery Excellence, LTIMindtree

- Ameya Pingale, Sr. Specialist - Delivery Excellence, LTIMindtree

Panel Discussion 3

Topic: Measuring EHS Impact: KPIs, ROI & Business Value

Moderator: Ankit Dube, EHS, ESG & Sustainability Leader

Panellists:

- Sandeep Dhyani, Head - QHSE & Enterprise Risk, K Raheja Corp

- Dr. Indranil Chakraborty, Head of Health, Safety & Environment, Thyssenkrupp Uhde India Private Limited

- Abhishek Chandrakant Dalvi, Regional Health and Safety Manager - India, Amazon Web services

- Ashok Kekunnaya, Head HSE, Gujarat Insecticides Ltd.

- Hitesh Lachhwani, Senior Director - HSE, DP World

Panel Discussion 4

Topic: EHS as a Business Imperative: Driving Growth Through Safety & Sustainability

Moderator: Dr. Pramod Pandey, Global Health & Safety Engineering Leader (Corporate), Philips

Panellists:

- Amar Dalvi, Associate Vice President & Head Corporate - Safety Health and Environment, Ion Exchange India Ltd

- Nambi Raja T, Associate Vice President - EHS Projects CtrlS Datacenters

- Deepak Naik, Sr. Vice President - HSE, Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Limited

- Vipin Upadhyay, Head Corporate HSE & Sustainability, Thermax Limited

NextGen EHS Awards 2025

MOST INNOVATIVE WOMEN EHS LEADER

- KHUSHBOO JAISWAL, Country Head EHS, Nxtra Data Limited

- FAIZA PATEL, Head of Department - EHS & Facilities, L'Oreal Pune

- POOJA PATIL, EHS Lead, CEAT Tyres

MOST INNOVATIVE EHS LEADER

- HITESH LACHHWANI, Senior Director - HSE, DP World

- MAHENDRA BHASHKAR JOLHE, Senior Safety Manager Corporate, Rohan Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd.

- ARUNKUMAR AMBADAN, Asia HSE Manager, Birla Carbon (flagship company of Aditya Birla Group)

- DR. INDRANIL CHAKRABORTY, Head of Health, Safety & Environment, Thyssenkrupp Uhde India Private Limited

- SOUMEN GHOSH, Head of Safety (Building and Infrastructure), Bureau Veritas India Private Limited

- ANKIT ANIL DUBE, EHS, ESG & Sustainability Leader

- DR. PRAMOD PANDEY, Global Health & Safety Engineering Leader (Corporate), Philips

- VISHAL GUPTA, Associate Vice President-Head EHS & ESG, AdaniConneX

- VIPIN UPADHYAY, Head Corporate HSE & Sustainability, Thermax Limited

- JAGAT PANDYA, GM, Head - HSE, Sterling & Wilson Data Centre Pvt. Ltd.

- DR. PRAVEEN SARKAR, Corporate Vice President - Environment, Health and Safety, WNS Global Services (P) Ltd.

- KUMAR GURAV, Vice President & Head - HSEF & Sustainability, Reliance Retail Ltd.

- SURESH AKELLA, EHS & Sustainability Leader, Merck Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

- WORKPLACE SAFETY EXCELLENCE AWARD

Gates India Private Limited, Lalru Plant

- ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

- WORKPLACE SAFETY EXCELLENCE AWARD

Reliance Bio Energy Limited

Congratulations to all the NextGen EHS Award Winners.

6th Edition of Silver Feather Awards

Introduction:

Silver Feather Awards recognizes, celebrates, and honours innovative excellence across all business-incorporated industries, as well as the most outstanding entrepreneurs and leaders within high-growing businesses.

This award is open to outstanding leaders, CEOs, Entrepreneurs, SMEs and large/small organizations, from private to public, for-profit to non-profit, that extends to all available industries in the market.

The Awards are bestowed annually and are designed to encourage total improvement in each sector of our business. The Awards nominations are reviewed by industry peers and experts. The average score from the judges will decide the winner in each category.

Introduction of Jury Member

- DR. ANKITA SINGH, Chief People Officer & Board of Directors - Relevance Lab, Founder: HR Association of India, Official Member: Forbes Human Resource Council

- DR. SAUMYA BADGAYAN, VP-Corp. Strategy HR/IR, Gold Star Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.

- MR. SUDIPTA GHOSH, Partner, PwC

SILVER FEATHER AWARDS 2025

MOST INNOVATIVE CFO

- PERCY POONEGAR, Chief Financial Officer, Shobiz Havas

- RAJIV GUPTA, Chief Financial Officer, Peerless Hotels & Resorts

- SAKET MAHESHWARI, General Manager (Chief Financial Officer), SVC Co-operative Bank Ltd.

- YASHPAL JAIN, CFO & CS, Sandhar Technologies Limited

MOST INNOVATIVE HR

- DARSHAK MEHTA, Head HR, Tubacex Tubes and Pipes Pvt. Ltd. (Spanish MNC)

- DANISH SHAIKH, Head - HR Centre of Excellence, ACG Capsules

- DEBASHIS KANUNGO, Head HR & OD (TCSiON), Tata Consultancy Services

- VINCENT STANLEY, Head - Business HR, ASK Asset & Wealth Management

- DR. JUDE XAVIER, Senior Director | Human Resources, Omega Healthcare Management Services

- DRIMIT CHAKRABORTY, Deputy Manager Global HR Business Partner, Technip Energies

- SRINIVAS KUCHIMANCHI, General Manager - HR, MVS ACMEI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

- SAM MANDAL, Regional Group Head (Total Rewards), Tenneco

- AMIT SARAWATE, AVP Human Resources, HDFC Life

- CEO OF THE YEAR

PANKAJ DHANUKA, Co-Founder, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, Fusion CX

- VISIONARY LEADER OF THE YEAR

COL ROHIT GOGNA (RETD.), Chief Executive Officer, Sanrachna Prahari Private Limited

- HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

DR. RAJEEV AGARWAL, President - Fertility Cluster, Gufic Biosciences Ltd.

- RETAIL STRATEGY & TRANSFORMATION LEADER

SHRIRAM PM MONGA, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant, SRED Real Estate Advisory

- LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENTS IN QUALITY EXCELLENCE AWARD

NILESH SURYAWANSHI, Head QA, QC, NDE & Plant Operations, Jindal SAW Limited

- CHRO OF THE YEAR

DR. BHAGIRATH V SHANBHAG, Vice President & Head- HR & CSR, L&T Realty

- WOMAN EXCELLENCE AWARD

NIDHI SHARMA, Compliance Head - Quality - Generic Formulation, Biocon Pharma Limited

- INNOVATOR IN ENGINEERING AWARD

COL ROHIT GOGNA (RETD.), Chief Executive Officer, Sanrachna Prahari Private Limited

- HR LEADER OF THE YEAR

KIRTI PODDAR, HR Head, Mintifi

- FOUNDATION CSR CHAMPION

PARSHAD DESAI, Chief Financial Officer, Shroffs Foundation Trust

- NGO CHANGE MAKER OF THE YEAR

NITESH SOMNATH MISAAL, Founder & Managing Trustee, Aarine Foundation

- WOMEN LEADER IN BFSI SECTOR

NEETI VAZIR, Home Loan Specialist, Jio Credit

- WOMEN PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

VIJAYA KAMBLE, Head Quality Assurance, Accutest Research Laboratories (I) Pvt. Ltd.

- OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO COMMUNITY WELFARE

K. PRIYA PRAFULLA DAS, Secretary, Methodist Church Kismathpur

- BEST IN TALENT & ORGANIZATION DEVELOPMENT

L&T Realty

- EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY

H.K. Designs (India) LLP

- CSR LEADERSHIP - EDUCATION TO LIVELIHOOD E2L

WPP India Foundation

- EDUCATION & SKILL DEVELOPMENT EXCELLENCE AWARD

Indo Count Foundation

- BEST FOUNDATION FOR SOCIAL IMPACT

Project Saksham - The We Foundation

- INNOVATIONS IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PRACTICES

True Global Impact Foundation

- OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO INDIAS CAPITAL MARKET ECOSYSTEM

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited

- EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL & EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING

WPP India Foundation

- EDUCATION & SKILL DEVELOPMENT EXCELLENCE

IndianOil Adani Ventures Limited

- EXCELLENCE IN TA STRATEGY

L&T Realty

- TALENT ACQUISITION & WORKFORCE PLANNING

Mintifi

- PIONEER IN RETAIL EXCELLENCE AWARD

SGS Mall

- SERVICE QUALITY AWARD FOR AUDIT EXCELLENCE

LTIMindtree

- EXCELLENCE IN FERTILITY CARE AND INNOVATION

CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions

- PRODUCT INNOVATION FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCT

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd

- OUTSOURCING ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR

Fusion CX Limited

- BEST PATIENT-CENTRIC INITIATIVE

CARE HF- Care for your Heart - JB PHARMA VIVA HF

- BEST INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Bittu Bahanebaaz Launch - Nick India

- CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR (REAL ESTATE)

L&T Realty

- EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION / PROVIDER WITH BEST INDUSTRY (ACADEMIC INTERFACE)

Aptech Limited

- SKILL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

E-Herex Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

- BEST DIGITAL INCLUSION INITIATIVE IN SCHOOL EDUCATION

WPP India Foundation

- DREAM COMPANY TO WORK FOR

H.K. Designs (India) LLP

- DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION (DEI) - INCLUSIVE WORKPLACE AWARD

Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

- BEST INNOVATION IN CUSTOMER CARE

Project eX (Elevate Xperience) - Tata Tele Business Services

- BEST HIGHWAYS DEVELOPER

BEKEM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd.

- EXCELLENCE IN SYSTEMIC RISK MANAGEMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited

- VOCATIONAL TRAINING EXCELLENCE AWARD

Aptech Limited

- BEST LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Mintifi

- BEST SHOPPING MALL OF THE YEAR 24-25

Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore

Congratulations to all the Silver Feather Award Winners.

Thank you to ALL JURY MEMBERS.

Thank you to Partners

- Associate Partner - HR Association of India

- Media Partners - The Global Hues, Silicon India & The Brown Rich Media

R.S.V.P. - Ishant J. - 8850767403

Email ID:- ishant@silverfeatherawards.com

