Kavaratti, Mar 20 (PTI) Apprehending disturbance to public tranquility and rioting in the Lakshadweep islands where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was planning to hold a protest march on March 21, prohibitory orders were issued restricting all types of processions in the island archipelago from Sunday night onwards.

The restriction was issued in view of intelligence reports that the protest march by the Lakshadweep State Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party at Kavaratti and nine other islands may disturb the public tranquility and cause rioting there, the order issued by the District Magistrate of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep said.

The order said that actions done by supporters of the march "clearly shows that they are instigating the common people to do acts prejudicial to the public tranquility and social harmony". PTI

