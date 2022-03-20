New Delhi, March 20: Border Security Force (BSF) DG Pankaj Singh on Sunday said that "the BSF is committed to maintain the sanctity and integrity of our borders to thwart designs of anti-national elements".

He also said that the force has deployed security surveillance systems and all BSF personnel deployed at border areas are experts of handling these surveillance systems.

"BSF troops are competent enough to tackle any nefarious designs by the anti-national elements. He also briefed that drone threats is the biggest challenge in the present scenario and the BSF has been handling this challenge very effectively and anti drone systems are being installed at the International Border," Singh further said. BSF Director General who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir also interacted with the troops and applauded them for their commitment towards the safeguarding of International Borders with professionalism.

He also applauded the troops for their dedication and continuous efforts of making the Retreat Ceremony fascinating. During the visit, Singh also participated in the security review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah at Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Saturday. Punjab: 5 BSF Personnel Killed in Fratricide Incident in Amritsar.

BSF Deputy Inspector General Surjit Singh Sekhon also briefed DG Singh about complexities of management of the border area under prevailing current security scenario and also informed him about recent threats being faced by the BSF on the Jammu International Border. Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and laid emphasis on proactive operations against terrorists and choking their logistical and financial support systems. Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Army's Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Baraum Area of Gurez Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism completely in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

