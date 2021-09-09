Mumbai, September 9: Citing the COVID-19 situation, police on Thursday imposed orders under CrPC section 144 in Mumbai prohibiting assembly of five or more persons during the Ganesh festival between September 10 to 19.

No processions of any kind would be allowed in the city during this period and devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals either, an official statement added. Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Cha Raja, Famous Ganpati Mandals –Guidelines, Live Streaming Options and Other Information Before You Decide To Visit.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure empowers the authorities to issue prohibitory orders for preventive purposes. The Maharashtra home department had issued a circular the day before banning visits to pandals so as to prevent the spread of the viral infection. Also Read | PSSSB Technical Assistant Exam 2021 Declared At sssb.punjab.gov.in; Here Steps To Download The Merit List.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 530 new coronavirus cases, highest since mid-July. The order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya referred to the directives of the home department as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

People can have `darshan' of Ganesh idols installed in pandals through the online mode or through other electronic media (such as TV), the police release said.

Any person violating the orders would face action under IPC section 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant) and other relevant laws, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)