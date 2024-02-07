New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): In order to strengthen Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), the project for the computerization of 63,000 functional PACS with a total financial outlay of Rs 2,516 crore has been approved by the Government of India, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a query in written reply, Amit Shah also mentioned that the project entails bringing all the functional PACS onto an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)-based common national software, linking them with NABARD through State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs).

He further said that the national-level common software for the project has been developed by NABARD, and the ERP trial run has started in 15,783 PACS in 27 states and the Union Territories so far.

"Implementation of Common Accounting System (CAS) and Management Information System (MIS) at PACS level under this project would improve governance and transparency in PACS, thus leading to speedy disbursal of loans, lowering of transaction costs, reduction in imbalances in payments, seamless accounting with DCCBs and StCBs, and will also increase efficiency," said the Minister.

In addition, to enable PACS to function as Common Service Centres (CSC), Shah said a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Cooperation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NABARD, and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, which will enable PACS to deliver more than 300 e-services, including banking, insurance, Aadhar enrolment and update, health services, and agricultural services, at the village level across the country.

"Onboarding of PACS as CSCs has already started, and so far, a total of 30,647 PACS have started providing CSC services in the country," stated the Minister. (ANI)

