New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday, reviewed the ongoing projects in Assam and the Northeast with senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Public Works Department (PWD), Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

The minister underscored the need to complete the projects on time in line with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat.

"Northeast is the topmost priority for PM Narendra Modi, our work in the region must sync with the vision of Viksit Bharat," Sarbananda Sonowal asserted at the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, the Union Minister said, "As per the vision of PM Modi, we are developing robust waterway infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast with projects worth Rs. 1,000 crores on the anvil, targeted for completion by 2026. In last two years, more than Rs. 1,000 crores have been invested, with Rs. 300 crore worth of projects already completed."

"Following my review of ongoing works in the region, we are on track to complete the remaining Rs. 700 crore projects by the end of 2025. These efforts aim to boost cargo and passenger movement, improve last-mile connectivity, promote economic growth in the Northeast, and align with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat through sustainable and inclusive transport solutions." he added

The Union Government is actively developing key infrastructure projects along NW2 (Brahmaputra) and NW16 (Barak), including the construction of passenger vessels of various capacities, terminal facilities, and capacity-building initiatives.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also reviewed progress on the proposed Inland Water Transport (IWT) project at Doyang Lake, and assessed the potential of Noune and Shilloi Lakes in Nagaland for water sports and tourism. Feasibility studies for IWT development on the Tlawng and Chhimtuipui rivers in Mizoram, as well as on Umiam Lake and the Umngot River (NW106) in Meghalaya, were also reviewed.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Sonowal said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, India is steadily moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat. Assam and the Northeast are central to this progress, with inland waterways playing a vital role. Since 2014, the Modi government has revived this once-neglected mode of transport, especially through the Brahmaputra (NW2) and Barak (NW16) rivers. Schemes like Jalvahak are encouraging businesses to adopt this economical, efficient, and eco-friendly mode, reducing pressure on road and rail, and positioning Assam as a key driver in India's journey towards a self-reliant economy by 2047."

Reviewing multiple projects ranging from new infrastructure development for capacity enhancement on national waterways to scaling up with skill development initiatives for youth of Assam and the Northeast in the maritime sector, Sonowal emphasised the urgency and the need for optimum utilisation of funds.

Adding further, the minister said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is building new avenues for the youth of Assam and the Northeast to participate in India's maritime growth. Through institutions like the Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati and the Centre of Excellence for Inland Water Transport in Dibrugarh, we are training a future-ready workforce equipped for inland and global maritime opportunities. These efforts are part of a larger push to skill, empower and employ our youth in logistics, cargo handling, vessel operations and more--especially as we expand infrastructure on NW2 and NW16. The Northeast is not just a gateway to Southeast Asia, but a key contributor to India's journey towards becoming a global maritime leader and achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added

To further enhance cruise tourism and cargo handling capacity across National Waterways 2 (Brahmaputra) and 16 (Barak), over Rs. 1,500 crores have been earmarked for key projects scheduled to be completed by 2027-28. These include construction of modern jetties equipped with onshore facilities at Silghat, Biswanath Ghat, Neamati Ghat, and Guijan. Additionally, a new building for the Regional Office of the Mercantile Marine Department (MSDC), along with a guest house and office space for ITAT, will be constructed at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati.

Sonowal also noted progress on the proposed Water Metro services in Guwahati and Dhubri, with a Rs. 315 crore investment and two electric catamarans being built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. A Rs. 100 crore cruise terminal in Guwahati and a Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) in Dibrugarh worth Rs. 120 crores are also in the pipeline.

Infrastructure along Brahmaputra (NW2) includes five riverine lighthouses at key locations, fairway development between Pandu and Bogibeel with Rs. 150 crores, and procurement of two cutter suction dredgers. The IWAI is implementing Rs. 1,010 crore worth of projects across NW2 and NW16, including terminals at Bogibeel and Jogighopa, and a Rs. 208 crore ship repair facility at Pandu.

On Barak River (NW16), Sonowal reaffirmed that survey and dredging equipment, and floating terminals at Karimganj and Badarpur projects reflect the Modi Government's commitment to making the Northeast a hub of India's maritime future.

To ensure consistent navigability along the Brahmaputra, the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has been entrusted with maintaining a minimum assured draft of 2.5 meter from the Bangladesh border to Pandu under NW-2 until 2026-27. For this effort, an additional Rs. 191 crores have been sanctioned. These measures are a part of the Union Government's broader initiative to integrate Northeast India into the country's maritime growth trajectory, aligning with the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials from the MoPSW, the IWAI, the CSL and IPRCL among others. (ANI)

