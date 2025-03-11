Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will seize properties of those developers who have failed to clear Rs 172 crore dues while redeveloping buildings on land owned by state authority MHADA, the legislative council was told on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Housing, Pankaj Bhoyar, stated that complaints have been filed against 22 private developers for causing financial loss to the government by failing to pay the overdue rents for transit camps.

He said a separate officer would be appointed to expedite the collection process.

Transit camps are generally used as temporary accommodations for tenants of dilapidated cessed buildings or residents of such buildings that are undergoing repairs or redevelopment work.

"The government is taking action to recover outstanding rents from private developers involved in the redevelopment of buildings on MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) land," the minister stated in a written reply, adding that Rs 274 crore were recovered from 16 developers.

Bhoyar stated that Rs 172 crore dues remain to be collected, and measures will be taken to seize the properties of defaulting developers to facilitate this recovery.

He was responding to a question raised by BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare.

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, meanwhile, announced plans to develop a strategy for evicting unauthorised occupants from these transit camps.

