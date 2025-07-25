Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Properties of Pakistan-based terror handlers were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, police said.

In a continued effort to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism and disrupt the support network of terror handlers operating from across the border, the authorities attached properties belonging to Pakistan-based Kashmiri terror handlers affiliated to proscribed outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a police spokesman said.

The attachments were carried out under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following orders issued by the designated NIA court in Kupwara, the spokesman said.

He said the properties attached include land measuring 3 kanals and 6 marlas belonging to Abdul Hamid Sheikh, and land measuring 18 marlas belonging to Qazi Khushal Pathan, both residents of Dhani, Karnah, and land measuring 2 kanals and 9 Marlas belonging to Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh from Nawagabra, Karnah.

The investigation revealed that these individuals currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and affiliated to HM/LeT were actively involved in radicalising and recruiting local youth into terrorist ranks, apart from orchestrating cross-border smuggling of arms, narcotics and terror funds to foment unrest in the region and elsewhere in J-K, the spokesman said.

The lands attached were intended to be used for promoting, facilitating and funding unlawful and anti-national activities in clear violation of the law and sovereignty of the country, he said.

"These terrorists operated from across the border while attempting to build support infrastructure locally through sympathisers and handlers. The attachment of their properties serves as a strong deterrent against such elements and sends a clear message that no support to terrorism will be tolerated," the spokesman said.

