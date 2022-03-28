Visuals of Fire erupted in a house at Nagarbera area of Assam (Photo/ANI)

Kamrup (Assam) [India], March 28 (ANI): Massive fire erupted in the Nagarbera area of Assam's Kamrup district gutting properties worth several lakh of rupees here, in the early morning on Monday.

The fire broke out at a house located in the Nagarbera market area.

The operation to douse the blaze was undertaken by the fire tenders and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who rushed to the spot immediately. With the help of locals, the situation has been taken under control. (ANI)

