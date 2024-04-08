Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): A property dealer was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur after an argument broke out between him and another man on Sunday night, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Barma, the incident unfolded when Vijay Narayan Singh, a property dealer, was socializing with friends near Dariyapur area.

Following this, two people were taken into custody for interrogation.

Speaking to ANI, Sultanpur SP Somen Verma said, "A person named Vijay Narayan Singh and his friends were having a party. A fight broke out between them for some reason. A person named Ajay Singh shot Vijay Narayan Singh resulting in his death."

"The post-mortem is underway. Six police teams have been formed to probe the matter. We have also recovered some important footage. Two people have been taken into custody," Verma further said. (ANI)

