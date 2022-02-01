By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Hailing the Union Budget 2022-23 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, Dr Prathap Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group said that the proposed National Digital Health Ecosystem will keep track of providing universal access to health facilities.

Dr Reddy also said that the budget has truly put the spotlight on key issues which the nation has been facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Union Budget 2022 made announcements that will act as an emollient not just for the economy but also for the people. The budget with its digital push in education and skilling for all shows that it has its heart in the right place," he said.

According to Dr Reddy, the health industry saw an immense contribution of start-ups in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The extension of tax benefits for another year will encourage more start-ups in the health tech space to come up and invest in Research and Development especially in the field of AI-powered smart wearables and predictive healthcare," he stated.

The health expert said that this budget will be invaluable in strengthening the country's fight against non-communicable diseases which can derail the economic recovery by impacting the productive demographic.

"The budget keeps track of enabling universal health accessibility with the proposed National Digital Health Ecosystem. Digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identifiers for each individual will help in providing universal access to health facilities," Dr Reddy added.

He said that the union budget shows the enhanced focus on health along with the National Tele-Mental Health program. "At Apollo Hospitals, we look forward to contributing to the success of these path-breaking initiatives along with the rest of the private sector healthcare," he added.

"A new open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will comprehensively consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and shall provide universal access to health facilities," Sithraman said.

The Union Finance Minister acknowledged that the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. In order to provide better access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a 'National Tele Mental Health Programme' has been announced today.

