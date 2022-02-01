Multan Sultans have begun their title defense pretty well in the Pakistan Super League 2021-22 so far as they clinched three wins in as many matches to sit right at the top of the points table. On the contrary, Karachi Kings have failed to get off the mark and have succumbed to defeats in all the three matches that they have played so far. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the PSL 2022 Updated Points Table below. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details

The seventh edition of the popular T20 tournament began on 27 January with defending champions Multan Sultans taking on Karachi Kings in the opener. Sultans led by Mohammad Rizwan prevailed over Karachi, under the captaincy of Pakistan star Babar Azam. Every team in the competition would play 10 games each with the top four teams progressing to the playoffs. Teams finishing in the top two would get two opportunities of making it to the final. On the other hand, the third and fourth-placed teams would battle each other in the first eliminator and the winner would then take on the loser of the qualifier in the second eliminator for a spot in the final.

PSL 2022 Updated Points Table With Net Run Rate

Teams P W L Pts NRR Multan Sultans 3 3 0 6 0.47 Islamabad United 1 1 0 2 2.46 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 2 0.48 Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 2 0.1 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 2 -1.05 Karachi Kings 3 0 3 0 -0.99

Lahore Qalandars remain the only franchise till date who have not won the title. Islamabad United would go down in history as the tournament's inaugural champions with a six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the final in 2016. Islamabad remain the most successful franchise in the history of PSL with two title wins. Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have all won one title each.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).