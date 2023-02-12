Mohali, Feb 12 (PTI) Members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which is seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, were again refused entry into Chandigarh on Sunday to undertake a march towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence.

After they were stopped by police, the 31 protesters sat on the road which divides sectors 52 and 53 near the Chandigarh-Mohali border and sang hymns.

Chandigarh and Mohali police had made elaborate security arrangements at the border to prevent the protesters from heading towards Chandigarh.

Members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha were denied entry into Chandigarh on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha is seeking the release of Sikh prisoners who it claims are lodged in different prisons despite having completed their sentences.

These prisoners include Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, and 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

It is also seeking justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents in Faridkot.

One of the protesters asked why they were stopped.

"We are being stopped from going towards Chandigarh on the ground that prohibitory orders under Section-144 of CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) are in force there, but how did police allow AAP workers to hold a protest in Chandigarh? Section-144 is only meant for us," the protester said.

Earlier in the day, workers of the ruling AAP protested near the Punjab BJP office in Sector 37 here over the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha members wanted to march to CM Mann's residence to press their demands and hold a protest by reciting 'Gurbani'.

On Wednesday, several protesters clashed with the Chandigarh police as they tried to force their way into the union territory. Many police personnel were injured and several police vehicles were damaged in the clash.

Police FIR in connection with the incident stated that 12 "pro-Khalistan" organisations of Punjab were protesting under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha.

Under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, people from various parts of Punjab have laid a siege to the YPS Chowk near the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7.

Nihang Sikhs, members of several Sikh bodies and farm bodies have also extended support to the morcha.

