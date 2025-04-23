Dumka (Jharkhand), Apr 23 (PTI) A protest march was taken out against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, by Muslim organisations in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Wednesday.

Holding placards with messages such as 'Waqf bachao, Samvidhan bachao (save Waqf, save Constitution)' and 'Kala kanun wapas lo (revoke the draconian law)', the agitators began their rally from a stadium in Dumka town, and it culminated at the old collectorate building.

JMM's Dumka MP Nalin Soren was also present among others on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering at the old collectorate building, Soren criticised the policies of the central government and said the JMM would struggle for the rights of minority people.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Act is an attack on the religious and social identity of Muslims. The Centre wants to occupy the properties of Waqf in a planned way,” he alleged.

