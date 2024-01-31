Ranchi, Jan 31 (PTI) Protesting against the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren, several tribal outfits gave a call for Jharkhand bandh on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, Kendriya Sarna Samiti president Ajay Tirkey said 15-20 tribal organisations from across the state will join the shutdown.

"Despite cooperating with the ED in the investigation, Hemant Soren was arrested. We protest this," he said.

Tirkey said that emergency services would not be hampered by the shutdown.

"We will not disturb schools if they were opened on Thursday," he added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Soren after over seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case. Before the arrest, Soren tendered his resignation as the chief minister.

