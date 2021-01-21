New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Protesting farmer unions on Thursday rejected the government's proposal to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution to end the deadlock.

This was announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions leading protests at several Delhi border points.

"In a full general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the Government yesterday, was rejected", a statement from the SKM said.

"The SKM pays homage to the 143 farmers who have been martyred in this movement so far. These companions are separated from us while fighting this mass movement. Their sacrifice will not go in vain and we will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws," the statement said.

A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement, it added.

