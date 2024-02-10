Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 10 (PTI) Protests broke out on the streets in Wayanad's Mananthavady where a 42-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday.

The residents took to the streets in protest with the body of Aji, who died at Mananthavady medical college where he was admitted following the attack that occurred at around 7.30 am today.

The CCTV visuals of the incident showed Aji and others trying to escape from the wild elephant and jumping into the compound of a house. However, the jumbo destroys the compound wall and chases the man.

A section of protesters marched to the sub-collector office here where the higher officials of the district including the Collector and others are holding a meeting. Some violent agitators banged the doors and grills of the sub-collector office.

The locals blocked the streets and are protesting by keeping the body of Aji in the middle of the road. Earlier, the Collector, local MLA and the district police chief were also blocked on the road and prevented from visiting the hospital.

The protestors have now blocked the Mananthavady-Mysore, Mananthavady-Kozhikode and Thalassery roads and are raising slogans.

Locals alleged that the elephant crossed Kerala border from Karnataka and reached Kuruvadweep locality early in the morning but the Forest department failed to announce the same and warn the people from venturing out.

Meanwhile, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran told the media that unprecedented incidents were happening at Wayanad.

"A wild elephant trampled a youngster to death and it was shocking and a matter of concern. We are taking all necessary steps. But the higher officials are unable to reach the place (due to protest). The district officials are ready to discuss the matter with the locals," Saseendran said.

He also informed that the Forest officials were preparing to tranquilise the elephant.

"The High Court is also monitoring the situation considering the recent Thanneer Komban issue. We have to monitor the elephant and see whether it is having any health issues or any injuries. We need a peaceful atmosphere to do so before tranquilising," the Minister said.

The Minister also said there was a delay of at least three hours in receiving the signals from radio collar ID from the elephant.

"There was a delay in receiving the signal from the radio collar. In fact there is no centralised system to monitor the signals and coordinate. We need to form a new protocol to coordinate between various forest departments," Saseendran said.

The Minister further said the order to tranquilise the elephant will be issued soon.

"We are doing all humanly possible things to solve the issue. The CMO is monitoring the issue," the Minister added.

Currently, the district administration has issued prohibitory orders in multiple wards of Mananthavady.

Recently, a jumbo from Karnataka, called 'Thanneer Komban', fitted with a radio collar had ventured into Mananthavady town and roamed the streets for over 16 hours after which it was tranquilised. However, upon being shifted to Karnataka, that elephant had died.

Saseendran had earlier termed as 'shocking' the death of the man and said the frequent news of man-animal conflict coming from Wayanad was a matter of concern.

On Friday night, a forest wildlife watcher was grievously injured in a tiger attack and he is undergoing treatment, he said.

