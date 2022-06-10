Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters. Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj.

Prayagraj's Additional Director General of Police's (ADGP) vehicle was damaged after a protest erupted in the Atala area. The ADG was on the ground to control the law and order situation as a protest erupted.

A huge protest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur over the inflammatory statements of the above-mentioned BJP leaders.

Similarly, a huge crowd in Moradabad also protested against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma demanding her arrest over her inflammatory remarks.

"Friday prayers concluded peacefully in the district today. Those who raised slogans were dispersed later. I appeal to all to help maintain law and order in the district," said Moradabad District Magistrate.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to take strict action against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various parts of the state.

ACS Home Awanish Awasthi, acting Director General of Police (DGP), ADG Law and Order, are monitoring the situation from police headquarters.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Awanish Awasthi has also asked for reports explaining the situation in the districts.

Earlier on June 3, a violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

