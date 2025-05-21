New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday congratulated the people of Mizoram on being declared India's first fully literate state under the ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.

In a post on X, Pradhan described the development as "a momentous and proud milestone in the State's educational journey and also a moment of great pride for the nation." He credited the achievement to the "collaborative efforts and resolve of the people and Govt. of Mizoram," and expressed hope that it would inspire all States and Union Territories to promote inclusive and lifelong learning to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Ministry of Education also took to X to mark the announcement, calling it "a testament to the people's commitment to education and the tireless efforts of volunteers driving adult literacy."

The declaration was made during a special function in Aizawl attended by Minister of State for Education and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, along with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The milestone marks a significant moment in the country's literacy movement under the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative, through which Mizoram was officially recognised as India's first fully literate state.

The recognition came as Mizoram achieved the minimum literacy rate of 95 per cent mandated by the Ministry of Education's ULLAS programme.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS 2023-2024), Mizoram's literacy rate is 98.2 per cent.

This landmark achievement is the result of sustained efforts by the School Education Department, particularly through Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme (Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram).

The State Government established a Governing Council and Executive Committee under the State Literacy Mission Authority, with the State Project Office under Samagra Shiksha Mizoram spearheading the initiative.

To support the mission, the State Centre for Literacy (SCL) was set up under SCERT. It developed Mizo language learning materials titled Vartian, along with an English version for learners in the Lawngtlai district. Additional resources, such as Romei for learners and Margdarshikha for Volunteer Teachers, were created

Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) acted as surveyors for the New India Literacy Programme, identifying 3,026 illiterate individuals aged 15 and above, of whom 1,692 expressed a willingness to learn.

District Project Offices recruited 292 Volunteer Teachers to conduct regular classes in schools, community halls, YMA libraries, and even in learners' homes when needed.

With literacy rates now at 98.2 per cent, Mizoram stands tall as the first state to be recognised under ULLAS as fully literate -- a beacon of educational progress and inclusive development in India. (ANI)

