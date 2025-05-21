Bhadohi, May 21: A man was killed while a woman lost both her legs after they jumped before a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday. "Rohit Kumar Yadav (28) and Kajal Gautam (24), both from Sonhar Mahua Patti, jumped in front of a train around 10 pm on Tuesday night near the Kandhiya railway crossing on the Bhadohi-Varanasi border," local SHO Ramesh Kumar said. Citing eyewitness accounts, the SHO said the two were seen getting off an auto-rickshaw and walking towards the railway track, about 100 metres away. UP Shocker: Man Turns Car Into Helicopter-Like Vehicle Rotors and Wings; Police Seize Vehicle (Watch Video).

While Gautam was rushed to the Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital in Bhadohi in a critical condition, Yadav died on the spot, the officer said. Gautam was later referred to the trauma centre at the BHU in Varanasi, where her condition remains critical. Yadav, a married man with two children, was reportedly in a relationship with Gautam for about a year, and the two wanted to get married against the wishes of their families, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.