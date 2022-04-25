New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the West Bengal authorities to give specialised medical treatment to the four children who sustained injuries in a crude bomb blast in Malda district on Sunday.

In a letter to the West Bengal chief secretary and director general of police, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked them to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and submit a report within 10 days.

Also Read | If You Wish to Recite Hanuman Chalisa then Chant It at Your Home. Don’t You Have Your … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

However, the Commission sought an action taken report within 24 hours on three issues -- providing immediate relief to the children, ensuring specialised medical treatment for them, and access to their medical reports.

The Commission said the officials must undertake remedial measures to avert a recurrence of such an event and also sought the lodging of an FIR against those responsible.

Also Read | Kerala TET 2022 Admit Card Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here's How to Download.

According to police, the children thought that the bombs were balls and started playing with them when the explosion occurred.

Of the four children, two are critical and undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital while the other are getting treated at the local health centre, they said.

Police said they are trying to find the person who kept the bombs underneath a tree besides the local mosque.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)