Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Expressing his confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that this is the first election after the Independence where the public is already aware of the results that "Ayenge to Modi hi."

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Wardha, CM Yogi said in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs in Parliament (80 Lok Sabha seats), people are confident in supporting the BJP.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Raped by 11-Year-Old Boy in UP; Minor Accused Apprehended Under POCSO Act.

"The first voting in the 2024 elections is to be held on April 19. I have come from Uttar Pradesh where there are 80 Lok Sabha seats which will be voted in seven phases. Everyone is confident about it and there is a similar feeling of confidence in Rajasthan too," he said.

"Probably, this is the first election after independence that the public is already aware of the results. That result is "Only Modi will come", he added.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself ‘Proud Hindu’ After Getting Accused of Eating Beef, BJP Candidate Denies Allegations.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that PM Modi has given a new identity, respect and security to India in the last 10 years.

"keeping all this in mind, I can say with confidence that "Aayenge to Modi hi".

"Today the value of the Indian passport has increased in the world. But before 2014, enemies used to enter India's border. The government used to close its eyes. Now the border has become safe. The biggest root of terrorism was Article 370 in Kashmir. The work which could not be done from 1952 to 2014 was done by Modi ji. Crores of people are getting benefits from many schemes. Garib Kalyan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, many such schemes have started a new revolution," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi Adityanath also mentioned that the father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who led India's independence, had made Wardha his place of work.

"At that time the campaign he had started to shake the foreign rule, the people of Maharashtra By adopted it and contributed to taking India's independence to new heights. Mathura and Vrindavan were identified as Rangotsav for Holi in UP. Earlier the song was played "Holi Khele Raghuveera Awadh Mein". But Lord Ram did not play Holi in Awadh for 500 years. For the first time, Ram Lalla has shown the picture of the new India from Ayodhya," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)